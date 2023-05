The locally-filmed movie 'Women Want Everything!' is premiering next weekend!

It follows four clueless misfits who set out on a journey to discover just what it is that women want. What ensues is a rocket-ride of laughter!

The big premiere is happening at Green Light Cinema in St. Pete on Saturday, May 27. There are two showtimes - 4 and 7pm. The cast of the film will be in attendance!

For more information or to purchase tickets. visit GreenLightStPete.com.