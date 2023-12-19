Watch Now
Local Restaurant Bacon Street Diner Offers Unique Twists on Classic Comfort Food

Locally owned and operated restaurant Bacon Street Diner offers unique twists on classic comfort food! The concept was born out of the owner's love for bacon!
Posted at 7:58 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Nearly everything is made from scratch — from the bread to the soups and sauces to the jam! Because of this, they are able to accommodate dietary needs! They offer a wide variety of food for specific sensitivities — from many soy-free and gluten-free options, including gluten-free pancakes, waffles, and even breaded chicken.

Bacon Street Diner is located inside Countryside Mall in between PF Chang's and Macy's. For more information, visit BaconStreet.com or call (727) 754-8803.

