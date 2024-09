Local actress & producer Kelli Stuart joins us to talk about her two latest projects!

She plays Maria in The Sound of Music, running Sept. 13-15 at Richey Suncoast Theatre.

She's also a supporting actress and the executive producer of the new feature-length film Parable. It will debut at a red carpet screening at Richey Suncoast Theatre on September 20.

For more information on both events or to purchase tickets, visit RicheySuncoastTheatre.com.