Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

LifeVac Is the Original Choking Rescue Device Saving Lives

Choking is the fourth leading cause of accidental death - a child dies every five days. LifeVac is the original choking rescue device, helping to save hundreds of lives.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 27, 2023
It's as easy as place, push, and pull.

Arthur Lih is the founder and CEO of LifeVac. He created this life-saving device after he heard of a woman in a hospital weeping following the death of her young son. The reason for his death was that a grape had become lodged in his windpipe and the Heimlich Maneuver did not work. Once he heard the story he set out to invent an apparatus that could clear an airway.

LifeVac has more than 900 recorded saved lives. Just one kit will cover your entire family. For more information, visit LifeVac.net or call 1-877-LIFEVAC.

