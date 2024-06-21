LEGOLAND Florida is Having a Summer Brick Party!

Summer Brick Party at LEGOLAND Florida Resort runs until August 11th. This is a time where we invite families and LEGO® aficionados of all ages to check out our new and thrilling shows, characters, and mouthwatering seasonal treats. Food items like the Watermelon Bliss Cone (with a matcha cone), Chimmy Shimmy Choripan (Italian sausage with chimichurri), and the Super Summer Stack (pork shoulder bacon served on fresh bread with arugula, horseradish mayo and tomato), etc. The Go Xtreme! show also makes a return this year. The high-flying action stunts will keep you on the edge of your seat as stunt performers compete for fame on LEGO® City's hit TV show soaring on skateboards, stunt bikes and more. The park has also gained new characters like: Hopsy! For the first time the LEGO Duplo mascot comes to life! DUPLO focuses on children from 18 months to five-years-old. Her new show "Playtime with Hopsy" is geared towards our preschool-aged guests and is very interactive. The main point of the show is to show our younger guests how to play and use their imagination!

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort’s annual Fourth of July party is making a triumphant return for one night only. Families will enjoy mind-blowing treats, activities, entertainment, and a BRICKTASTIC fireworks show – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes. Guests can celebrate their patriotic spirit with a giant LEGO® brick American flag build activity. This is where you get to build the fun brick by brick by helping Master Model Builders create the American flag out of LEGO® bricks. With exclusive extended park hours, guests end their day of celebration with the best part: FIREWORKS! They can grab a pair of special viewing glasses to see the “Touch the Sky” fireworks display explode into 3D LEGO bricks on the shores of Lake Eloise through the night.

The newest attraction within the park is LEDO Ferrari Build and Race. Inside the ‘LEGO Ferrari garage,’ guests can get inspired by Ferrari’s racing history and experience a life-size LEGO® Ferrari 296 GTS model. The attraction’s showpiece took Master Model Builders 1,850 hours and 424,402 LEGO brick elements to build! The model also features working headlights, a roaring engine, and a driver’s door that opens allowing guests to sit in the driver’s seat. This exciting new addition empowers guests of all ages to craft their own LEGO Ferrari car and put it to the test in three engaging interactive zones within the attraction, showcasing the power, speed, and luxury of Ferrari

Book your trip to LEGOLAND Florida Resort and get a $29 Kids ticket with the purchase of a paid adult. www.LEGOLAND.com/Florida [legoland.com]