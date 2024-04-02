Watch Now
Legendary Canadian Rock Band - the Guess Who - Coming to the Mahaffey Theater

The Guess Who is coming the the Mahaffey Theater Friday, April 5!
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 08:40:37-04

The legendary Canadian rock band - The Guess Who - is coming to the Mahaffey Theater on Friday, April 5!

The band enjoyed chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s with an impressive catalogue of songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.” During the course of its career, the band has released 11 studio albums, and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, 2 of which went to number one in the United States.

The Guess Who is best known internationally for its 1970 album, American Woman, which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the United States, with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.

