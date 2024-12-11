Watch Now
Learn Steps to Protect Your Memory and Cognitive Ability

Cognitive impairment is a critical issue facing a large portion of today’s older population
If you or an aging loved one is experiencing symptoms related to cognitive or mental decline that goes beyond the typical forgetfulness that comes with age, one of the most important actions to take is getting tested as early as possible. Here to talk with us about the importance of detecting cognitive decline early on is Signify Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald.

