Want to learn how to make some delicious bacon? There's a class that can show you how! Eric Godfrey, owner of Bacon King USA, joins us to talk all about it.

The classes are happening on Sept. 21 at 10am and noon. Click here to sign up.

If you'd like to order some delicious, gourmet bacon, visit BaconKingUSA.com. Use discount code Tampa to get 5% off!