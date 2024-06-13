From Ilene Mitnick - Certified Laughing Yoga Instructor and Joy Coach...

What is Laughter Yoga and Why is it important and, why am I doing this NOW? -- We work with those who want to live and work with more Joy and Vitality. I'm on a mission to raise the Joy Meter everywhere I go and Laughing Yoga SO aligned with MORE JOY! It is a healthy, easy way to relieve stress and promote mental well-being, especially in today's fast-paced and uncertain world. Its affects can be felt immediately and it's suitable for ALL fitness levels. Laughing Yoga is a practice that combines simulated laughter exercises with deep yogic breathing. Participants engage in playful activities with a lot of laughter, eye contact, clapping and even chanting.

Join Laughter Yoga every Sunday at 9am at Veteran's Park in Gulport.

To explore the benefits of laughing yoga and discover if it's the perfect fit for you or your company, check out https://www.thezestzone.com/zest-laugh-intro [thezestzone.com]

