Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Latest Fall Must-Haves with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Fall has fallen, so we called up lifestyle contributor Limor Suss to tell us all about her latest must-haves for the season.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 07:50:05-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Fall Must Haves.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese has a flavor similar to cottage cheese, spreads like ricotta, and has superfood health benefits with protein and probiotics. The creamy texture makes it the perfect addition to all your recipes.

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

The Jackery 1000 Plus solar generator makes solar energy safe and easy-to-use, with enough power to keep devices running for emergency home backup or outdoor adventures. As part of Jackery’s Prime Big Deal Days event, you can find deals up to 40% off on jackery.com [jackery.com] or the Jackery Amazon store from October 1 through October 11th. Don’t forget to follow Jackery for its Livestream Event on October 10th for their $50K Giveaway!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com