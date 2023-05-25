Latest Essentials for the Summer, Plus Some New Trends!

Florida tends to always be hot, but when it comes to the summer season, it can get steamy. Our friend Mickey Williams joins us to share some of her favorite summer essentials, and she even has some new trends!

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant | $12.95 | Available at Target.com



The Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant provides 72 hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection.

It has 3X the stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant.

It's made with advanced odor fighters and pH-balancing minerals for incredibly long-lasting protection.

Available in Completely Clean, Clean Lavender, and Stress Response.

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Hyaluronic Acid + Aloe | PRICE: $10.49 | Available at GarnierUSA.com



America's #1 Micellar Brand! This all-in-1 replumping micellar cleansing water is a facial cleanser and makeup remover that is surprisingly powerful, yet gentle on skin.

The Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe cleanses and removes makeup while making skin look replumped. Like a magnet, it captures and lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing, leaving skin perfectly clean without over-drying.

Gentle on skin, the cleanser is formulated without alcohol, oils, or fragrance and is free from parabens, sulfates, and can be used to remove face makeup and eye makeup. Vegan and cruelty-free, approved by Cruelty-Free International under the Leaping Bunny program.

Face Reality Antioxidant Scrub | $31.00 | Available at FaceRealitySkincare.com



June is Acne Awareness Month! Keep your skin clear with this acne-safe scrub that can wash off grime, self-tanner, and SPF at the end of a long Summer day! This product can be used on both the face and body.

A sulfate-free scrub cleanser formulated with a potent complex of antioxidants to help support acne-prone skin. Natural cellulose beads gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and improve penetration of active treatment products.

It contains Green Tea, Licorice Root, and Mushroom Extracts.

Viewers in the Tampa area can visit local Certified Acne Experts at H|K Plastic Surgery & MedSpa located on Madaca Lane, to get visible results in 90 days with a personalized treatment plan for clear, healthy skin.

Super Nature Gentle Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner | $14.99 each | Available at Costco Wholesale Clubs nationwide and Costco.com



Back by popular demand, the Super Nature Gentle Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner have returned to Costco Wholesale Clubs nationwide and Costco.com

Super Nature was created with a simple mission: to take the sacrifice out of natural personal care products. They combine ingredients from nature, like potent aloe, with advanced science to craft solutions that your hair and the planet will love.

The Super Nature Gentle Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner system provides 3x more moisture than competing shampoos and products are sulfate free, paraben free, dye free, certified PETA-cruelty free, and vegan. Each formula is 96% naturally derived and safe for color-treated hair. Additionally, bottles are made with up to 50% recycled material and manufactured in a zero-waste-to-landfill facility.

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask | $349 | Available at HigherDOSE.com



Inspired by the elements of nature and powered by advanced biohacking technologies, HigherDOSE’s offerings are designed to ignite well-being through the glowing benefits of Infrared light therapy. In 2016 HigherDOSE was founded by 2 female entrepreneur bio-hackers, Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps

Mimicking the sun’s rejuvenating rays, HigherDOSE’s Red Light Face Mask enhances your skin’s natural processes while giving that same feel-good effect you get from laying in the sun - without the harmful UV rays.

Loved by celebrities: Gwenyth Paltrow, Helena Christensen, Carmindy Beauty, Lily Alridge, Gucci Westman

GO SMILE BLU Brushing & Whitening Device | $118.00 | Available at GoSmile.com



Brushes and whitens at the same time

It comes with Foaming & Whitening paste

It comes with a brushing mouthpiece and a whitening tray

Hands-Free Device

The powerful blue light kills bacteria and accelerates the whitening

Vince Camuto Bella Notte | $92.00 | Available at Macys.com



Bella Notte is inspired by her favorite fragrance Bella but intensified & perfect for bringing her into the night.

Category: Floral Woody

Intense and alluring, for the woman is exhilarated by what the night has to offer.

Tommy Bahama Seascape for Her | $75.00 | Available at Macys.com

