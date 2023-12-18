Watch Now
Last-Minute Gifting and Year-End Hosting Ideas With Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Christmas and New Years are fast approaching! We’re checking in with lifestyle contributor Limor Suss for some last-minute gift and year-end hosting ideas.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Dec 18, 2023
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares last minute gifts and end of year hosting ideas.

Made with real mill and cream, you can find Heluva Good!’s bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips in the dairy aisle of your neighborhood supermarkets!

The ONEHOPE Wine Holiday Cheers Shimmer Bottle is the perfect holiday gift that also gives back to the community. You can purchase now at onehopewine.com.

The Nidra Sleep Mask has been a top-rated eye mask over the past 10 years. It blocks 100% of the light, specially designed with deep molded cups that are contoured to perfectly fit your face, allowing no pressure on the eyes and eyelashes. It’s available in a variety of colors on Amazon and Nidragoods.com.

The secret behind this shirt's ease of dressing lies in the patented MagnaReady® technology. Say hello to magnetized closures at the front placket and cuffs. No more struggling with tiny buttons or delicate threads - just effortlessly snap the magnets together and get on with your day. Learn more about Brooks Brothers’ collaboration with MagnaReady® at Magnaready.com.

