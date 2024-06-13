Last Minute Gift Ideas for Father's Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting
Father’s Day is quickly approaching. Did you already get Dad something? If not, no worries. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joins us again to give us a few ideas on what to get Dad on his special day! To find out more great ideas make sure you are following Josh on Instagram, at JoshyMcB.
Featured Products
The Shop Men’s Grooming Line- Walmart/Walmart.com
Sunday Lawn Kickstart/Green Machine Lawn Fertilizer- Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, GetSunday.com