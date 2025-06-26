Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Last-Minute Fourth of July Travel: Tips from Vrbo Expert Melanie Fish for Smart Savings

Vrbo's travel expert Melanie Fish shares advice for saving over summer’s biggest holiday weekends and every week in between.
Vrbo | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vrbo

The Fourth of July kicks off the busiest month for summer travel. If you haven’t locked in plans for next week or later in the summer, you're not alone, and it’s not too late. Vrbo says more consumers are waiting to book trips closer to their travel dates.
 
So, what do last-minute planners need to know? Travel expert Melanie Fish joins us with advice for saving over summer’s biggest holiday weekends and every week in between.

For more information, visit Vrbo.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com