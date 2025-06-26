Last-Minute Fourth of July Travel: Tips from Vrbo Expert Melanie Fish for Smart Savings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vrbo

The Fourth of July kicks off the busiest month for summer travel. If you haven’t locked in plans for next week or later in the summer, you're not alone, and it’s not too late. Vrbo says more consumers are waiting to book trips closer to their travel dates.



So, what do last-minute planners need to know? Travel expert Melanie Fish joins us with advice for saving over summer’s biggest holiday weekends and every week in between.

For more information, visit Vrbo.com.