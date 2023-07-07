Killer Rock Musical 'LIZZIE' Coming to Jobsite Theater

You're in for a dark treat - the killer rock musical LIZZIE is coming to the Jobsite Theater!

Four ferocious women front a savage six-piece rock band to tell the story of Lizzie Borden, America’s favorite double axe murderess and Victorian hometown girl-next-door.

In 1892 on a sweltering August day in a small New England town, a well-to-do-elderly man and his second wife were brutally murdered with an axe in broad daylight. Lizzie Borden, their youngest daughter, was the prime suspect. She was arrested and tried for the crime, but, with no actual witnesses to the hideous event, was acquitted.

The murders remain unsolved making Borden an enduring pop culture icon to this day.

History tells us Lizzie was innocent, but the legend is still chanted in schoolyards and playgrounds to this day leaving no doubt about her guilt.

Full of hot rock licks, riot-grrrl attitude, and gleeful gallows humor, LIZZIE has made Top 10 lists in New York, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Houston, and is now ready to rock Tampa!

It'll be on stage at Jobsite Theater from July 12 - August 6. For more information, visit JobsiteTheater.org/LIZZIE.