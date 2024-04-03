Kids Can Perform the Little Mermaid Jr. at the Mahaffey Theater's Summer Camp

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts is excited to announce its 2024 Musical Theater Summer Camp, a one-of-a-kind learning experience for children ages 7 through 18.

This summer camp will immerse participants in the magical world of The Little Mermaid JR., allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity on stage.

The Little Mermaid JR. Summer Camp will feature professional instruction that fosters each student’s performing arts abilities. Every young performer will be cast in the show, and no prior experience is necessary.

The Little Mermaid JR. Summer Camp is a three-week camp running from July 8 to July 12, July 15 to July 19, and July 11 to 26. Students will receive professional in acting, singing, dancing and set design activities.

The camp will be held at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, from 8AM to 4PM with aftercare available until 6PM.

The highlight of the camp will be two public performances on July 26 and 27 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater. The Little Mermaid JR production will captivate friends, family, and the community and showcase each participant’s talent and artistic growth.

For more information and registration, visit MahaffeyClassacts.org or contact Katrina Young at 727-304-5275. Limited availability, so secure your child’s place in this extraordinary learning adventure today! Scholarships are available, to apply visit MahaffeyClassActs.org/Scholarships.