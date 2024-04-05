Keeping Florida's School Zones Safe

April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month. This behavior is especially dangerous when it comes to children within school zones and on buses.

With Florida ranked as the second most dangerous state in the U.S. for school zone road safety, it's clear that urgent action is needed.

We're discussing this and sharing solutions that can reshape school safety in Florida with former Florida police chief Placido Diaz and Melba Rivera from Verra Mobility.

For more information, visit VerraMobility.com/FloridaSafeZones.