Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Keeping Florida's School Zones Safe

Florida schools now have the ability to embrace safer school zones and school buses with Verra Mobility's Safety Camera Programs.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 08:10:52-04

April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month. This behavior is especially dangerous when it comes to children within school zones and on buses.

With Florida ranked as the second most dangerous state in the U.S. for school zone road safety, it's clear that urgent action is needed.

We're discussing this and sharing solutions that can reshape school safety in Florida with former Florida police chief Placido Diaz and Melba Rivera from Verra Mobility.

For more information, visit VerraMobility.com/FloridaSafeZones.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com