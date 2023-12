The Brass Dagger is a jewelry-making experience where you are the silversmith. From start to finish; you'll size, cut, solder, hammer, and polish your very own sentimental piece from a selection of metal of your choosing.

The experience is great for all ages and all levels! Beginners and pros are welcome!

The Brass Dagger is located at 1435 4th Street S in St. Pete. For more information, visit TheBrassDagger.com.