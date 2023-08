We're Keepin' It Local with Hostess, which is a retail shop, wine bar, and event space all in one!

Set in a 1930s bungalow, Hostess is located at 2635 Central Avenue in St. Pete.

Visit ToastTheHostess.com to see a calendar of upcoming events such as wine bingo, trivia and floral arranging as well as information about how to book a private event.