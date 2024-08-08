Keepin' It Local: Experience the Only Zipline Canopy Tour in Tampa Bay at Empower Adventures

We're Keepin' It Local with Empower Adventures Tampa Bay, celebrating its eighth anniversary this summer!

In partnership with the city of Oldsmar, Empower Adventures opened its Zipline Adventure park in 2016 and has been empowering families and groups ever since with our guided zipline tours, climbing adventures, standup paddling experience and group events

Empower Adventures offers the only zipline canopy tour experience in Tampa Bay. Located on the shore of upper Tampa Bay, this guided adventure is a fun and unique family-friendly way to see Tampa Bay!

For more information, visit ZipOnTampaBay.com or call 813-448-5635. Right now, if you buy three Zip Line Adventure tickets, you'll get the fourth ticket free! This promotion runs through August 31.

Empower Adventures also offers amazing team-building experiences for groups of all kinds. Customized by founder & president Joe DeRing, these programs are focused on the group's goals and takeaways and utilize the high ropes courses, low ropes-style activities, and more to create a fun, adventurous, and impactful shared experience for groups to take back to their work.