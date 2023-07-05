Keepin’ It Local: Cozy Coast Company Creates Candles, Blankets & More That Are Safe & Clean

We're Keepin' It Local with Cozy Coast Company! This registered nurse turned business owner creates handcrafted items for your home that are clean and safe for your family.

Owner Lauren East was a critical care nurse at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She leaned on creating as an outlet for stress. One thing led to another, and that's how Cozy Coast Company was created!

You can shop on their website, CozyCoastCompany.com, or you can also see find them at Procure in Hyde Park Village.

Cozy Coast Company is also part of several markets including:

