Keepin’ It Local: Cozy Coast Company Creates Candles, Blankets & More That Are Safe & Clean

We're Keepin' It Local with Cozy Coast Company! This registered nurse turned business owner creates handcrafted items for your home that are clean and safe for your family.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 05, 2023
Owner Lauren East was a critical care nurse at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She leaned on creating as an outlet for stress. One thing led to another, and that's how Cozy Coast Company was created!

You can shop on their website, CozyCoastCompany.com, or you can also see find them at Procure in Hyde Park Village.

Cozy Coast Company is also part of several markets including:

  • Hyde Park Village's Fresh Market (1st Sunday of every month)
  • Second Sunday at Armature Works
  • Safety Harbor's Third Friday Market
  • The Market at Water Street Tampa (3rd Sunday of every month)
