Keep AC Running All Summer Long with iFLO

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: iFLO

Summer is here! Don’t let your AC unit shut down when you need it most. iFLO is an automated AC drain line cleaning system that helps prevent clogs, backups, shutdowns, and water damage.

iFLO dispenses a bio-enzymatic cleaning fluid at regular intervals, based on local temperature and humidity, and can be adjusted through the app. The system is designed for DIY installation, typically taking about 15 minutes. If you can hang a picture, you can install an iFLO.

Learn more at iFLO.com or for Professionals go to iFLOpros.com.