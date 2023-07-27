Watch Now
Junior League of St. Pete Hosting Care Fair This Weekend, Helping Kids Get Ready for Upcoming School Year

Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 08:24:35-04

The Junior League of St. Petersburg is helping kids get ready for the upcoming school year. They're hosting the 2023 Care Fair this weekend, helping students K-12 get the resources they need.

You can pick up a free backpack and school supplies, plus there will be complimentary medical exams, dental exams, and more!

It's all happening on Saturday, July 29 from 8am-noon at the Evara Health at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center in St. Pete.

For more information, visit JLStPete.org.

Over the last 26 years, the Care Fair has provided more than 8,000 medical or dental exams, 30,000 backpacks with school supplies, distributed thousands of age-appropriate chapter books, and dedicated countless volunteer hours to the children and families most in need of these resources.

