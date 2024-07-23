Watch Now
Junior League of St. Pete Hosting Back-to-School Care Fair on July 29

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 23, 2024

The Junior League of St. Petersburg is getting ready to host its Back-to-School Care Fair this weekend!

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, medical exams, books, snack packs, local community organizations, and more.

The Back-to-School Care Fair is happening on Saturday, July 27 from 8am - 12pm at Evara Health at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center, located at 1344 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

This is a free event with no requirements to attend. Pre-registration for medical and dental appointments is suggested but not required.

For more information, visit StPetersburg.JL.org/Community/CareFair.

