Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Craft Body Scan

June is Men's Health Month. This entire month, Craft Body Scan is encouraging men to come in and put their health first. They're offering a $99 Couple's Heart & Lung Scan for two people. This is a saving of more than $2,600.

For more information or to book a scan today, visit CraftBodyScan.com or call (813) 851-1000.