Julie Black & Her Band Performing at This Weekend's Dunedin Wines the Blues Festival

Julie Black & Her Band will be performing at the Dunedin Wines the Blues Festival this weekend. She joins us in studio to give a preview of what you can expect.
Julie Black is an award-winning Florida songwriter rooted in early blues, jazz, and soul connecting echoes of the past to visions of the future. Drawing on the intense feminine energy of early blues legends, she blazes her own trail while carrying the torch forward. Guitarist & composer Dave Eichenberger is an NEA Award-winning artist known for his ambient compositions and sonic explorations.

For more information, visit JulieBlackMusic.com.

The Dunedin Wines the Blues is happening on Saturday, November 9 from noon - 10pm. For more information, visit DunedinWinesTheBlues.com

