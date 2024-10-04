Join the Let's Beat Breast Cancer Rally in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
A special event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening in Sarasota this weekend!
It'll be at the University Town Center in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5 from 9am - 12:30pm.
The event will include:
- Dr. Jill Jennings sharing her breast cancer story
- 3D mammography bus for 10-minute screenings
- To schedule your mammogram during the event, call 844-546-5871 or visit 3DMobileMammography.com
- Fitness class on the lawn
- Cooking demonstration and nutrition education
- Local high school drumlines helping to “beat” breast cancer
- Health and wellness vendors
For more information or to sign up, visit Eventbrite.com.