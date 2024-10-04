Watch Now
Join the Let's Beat Breast Cancer Rally in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5

A special event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening in Sarasota tomorrow - October 5!
A special event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening in Sarasota this weekend!

It'll be at the University Town Center in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5 from 9am - 12:30pm.

The event will include:

  • Dr. Jill Jennings sharing her breast cancer story
  • 3D mammography bus for 10-minute screenings
  • Fitness class on the lawn
  • Cooking demonstration and nutrition education
  • Local high school drumlines helping to “beat” breast cancer
  • Health and wellness vendors

For more information or to sign up, visit Eventbrite.com.

