Join the Let's Beat Breast Cancer Rally in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5

A special event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening in Sarasota this weekend!

It'll be at the University Town Center in Sarasota on Saturday, October 5 from 9am - 12:30pm.

The event will include:



Dr. Jill Jennings sharing her breast cancer story

3D mammography bus for 10-minute screenings

To schedule your mammogram during the event, call 844-546-5871 or visit 3DMobileMammography.com

Fitness class on the lawn

Cooking demonstration and nutrition education

Local high school drumlines helping to “beat” breast cancer

Health and wellness vendors

For more information or to sign up, visit Eventbrite.com.