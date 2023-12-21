Join Southeastern Guide Dogs for a Fun, Free, Family & Dog-Friendly Walkathon 2024

Southeastern Guide Dogs is gearing up for Walkathon 2024, happening in five locations from Sarasota to Orlando!

Walkathon is paws down, the best day ever for dog lovers and their tail-wagging friends. The theme is a fun-filled Dogs Day Out, featuring a 3K walk and a doggone great party with lively music, delicious food, vendor, and sponsor booths, and an exciting raffle drawing.

Bring your entire pack and celebrate while making a big impact for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities, and children who need a best friend.

“Walkathon is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” says philanthropy director Jennifer Bryan. “It’s a tradition that began in the 1980s and is still going strong. Not only is Walkathon a fun, free, dog-friendly event, but it helps us continue our mission of providing extraordinary dogs and lifetime care—all at no cost to the recipients.”

2024 DATES AND LOCATIONS:



St. Pete - February 17 at Vinoy Park

Suncoast - March 2 at Nathan Benderson Park

Gainesville - March 16 at Flavet Field, University of Florida

Tampa - March 23 at Gadsden Park

Orlando - April 13 at Lake Lily Park

All gates open at 9:00 a.m. Walks begin at 10:00 a.m. $1,000 raffle drawing at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more and sign up as a fundraiser, go to: GuideDogsWalkathon.org.