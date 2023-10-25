Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Join Richard's Run for Life in the Fight Against Cancer on Friday, Nov. 3

The 22nd annual Richard's Run for Life is happening Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 08:35:30-04

The 22nd annual Richard's Run for Life is happening Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Participants can run, jog or walk, while step-by-step helping researchers at the University of Florida find a cure for sarcoma cancer, all while having fun in Ybor City.

After the race, you'll be able to enjoy food and drinks from the 1905 Family Of Restaurants!

As always, 100 percent of every dollar donated and raised will fund cancer research. In the first 21 years of this event, Richard’s Run for Life has raised more than $1.7 million.

This year, the race proceeds support the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s osteosarcoma immunotherapy research.

For more information or to register to run, visit RichardsRunForLife.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com