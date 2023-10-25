Join Richard's Run for Life in the Fight Against Cancer on Friday, Nov. 3

The 22nd annual Richard's Run for Life is happening Friday, November 3 at 7 p.m.

Participants can run, jog or walk, while step-by-step helping researchers at the University of Florida find a cure for sarcoma cancer, all while having fun in Ybor City.

After the race, you'll be able to enjoy food and drinks from the 1905 Family Of Restaurants!

As always, 100 percent of every dollar donated and raised will fund cancer research. In the first 21 years of this event, Richard’s Run for Life has raised more than $1.7 million.

This year, the race proceeds support the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s osteosarcoma immunotherapy research.

For more information or to register to run, visit RichardsRunForLife.org.