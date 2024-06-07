John Lodge - Legendary Bassist from the Moody Blues

The Moody Blues' John Lodge to perform at The Capitol Theatre, Clearwater on July 9. John will be performing the iconic Moody Blues album 'Days of Future Passed' with his band, together with a second set of Moody Blues classic hits!

John has also released an album, out now, entitled 'Days of Future Passed - My Sojourn' which is based on this incredible show and features John's reimagining of this iconic album. John is joined by an incredible group of musicians, including his Keyboard player Alan Hewitt who played with the Moody Blues, and also features Jon Davison of YES! Jon has just finished a UK/European tour with YES and is heading out to join John on tour in a couple of weeks!

John's son lives in Naples, Florida, so this is almost a 'home show' for him! The show will feature a full band as they lovingly recreate this music - taking the audience back in time! It also features a recorded segment by the late Graeme Edge. Graeme lived in Bradenton before he sadly passed away, so this will be a special show for many reasons.

For tickets visit rutheckerdhall.com