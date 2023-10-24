Jobsite Theater presents 'Frankenstein!'

Is it even Halloween if Jobsite Theater doesn’t host something spooktacular? Frankenstein is now on stage!

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature (Paul J. Potenza) is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker (Giles Davies). Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic of both the sci-fi and gothic genres. Nick Dear’s electrifying adaptation emphasizes intense human emotion and the complexities of human relationships over shock and gore, however audiences should still be advised that aspects of the story remain unsettling over 200 years after publication.

'Frankenstein' is on stage now through November 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org.