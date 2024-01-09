Jewelry Designer Stephanie Gottlieb Launches New Collection Called 'And A Half'

Looking for innovative and creative fine jewelry with personality at its heart? Look no further than famed jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb who just launched her latest collection called “And A Half."

Gottlieb has proudly partnered with the De Beers Institute of Diamonds on the natural diamond center stones in her timeless pieces.

From necklaces to bracelets and earrings, each unique diamond has an inscription confirming the diamond is natural and conflict-free, protects the planet through wildlife conservation, and helps create opportunities for the local communities.

For more information, visit StephanieGottlieb.com.