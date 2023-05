Some shows you see. This show you feel! "Jagged Little Pill" is on stage now through May 21 at the Straz Center!

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.