Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jackery Generators

Hurricanes Helene and Milton left thousands of people in the southeast without power for weeks. It will be months, if not years, before communities finish rebuilding from the damage. Natural Disaster Preparedness Expert, Cheryl Nelson, shares one family’s story and how Jackery Generators is helping them see the light again.

Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus

Jackery.com

