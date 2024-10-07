Watch Now
Jackery Can Keep Your Home Powered & Connected When It Matters Most

Natural disaster preparedness expert Cheryl Nelson shares a solution that could keep your home powered and connected when it matters most.
As witnessed by Hurricane Helene, extreme weather is becoming more frequent, making emergency preparedness a priority for many families. With some Tampa Bay residents still without power, having a reliable backup power source isn’t just convenient—it’s essential.

Be sure to follow Cheryl on social media for more safety tips at @cherylnelsontv and online at PrepareWithCher.com.

