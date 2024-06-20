Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

"It's Okay To Be An Idiot"

His new book chronicles his journey from a Ringling Brothers clown to the corporate world.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 20, 2024

n his highly acclaimed book, "It's Okay To Be An Idiot," Dustin Portillo unveils the groundbreaking IDIOT roadmap, his revolutionary five core principles that fuel personal development, ignite innovation and empower individuals to create lasting changes.

Through his featured keynote, "The Showtime Mindset," Dustin helps organizations develop a Performance-Focused Mindset, leveraging the power of authenticity to drive sales, reduce turnover, and enhance customer satisfaction

For more information visit dustinmportillo.com

