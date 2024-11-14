Watch Now
Insight Into Holiday Gift Ideas Topping Wish Lists This Year with the Toy Association™

Jennifer Lynch, a toy trends specialist with The Toy Association, joins us with holiday gift ideas topping wish lists for kids and parents alike this year.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddles Party, Hasbro | For ages 3+ | $39.99
  • Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch, Spin Master | For ages 5+ | $59.99
  • BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set, Hasbro | For ages 8+ | $49.99
  • Furlings, Funrise | For ages 3+ | $39.99
  • MEGA™ Fallout® Red Rocket Truck Stop, Mattel | For ages 17+ | $79.99

For more information, visit TheGeniusOfPlay.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

