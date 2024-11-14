Insight Into Holiday Gift Ideas Topping Wish Lists This Year with the Toy Association™

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

Jennifer Lynch, a toy trends specialist with The Toy Association, joins us with holiday gift ideas topping wish lists for kids and parents alike this year.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:



Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddles Party , Hasbro | For ages 3+ | $39.99

, Hasbro | For ages 3+ | $39.99 Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch , Spin Master | For ages 5+ | $59.99

, Spin Master | For ages 5+ | $59.99 BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set , Hasbro | For ages 8+ | $49.99

, Hasbro | For ages 8+ | $49.99 Furlings , Funrise | For ages 3+ | $39.99

, Funrise | For ages 3+ | $39.99 MEGA™ Fallout® Red Rocket Truck Stop, Mattel | For ages 17+ | $79.99

For more information, visit TheGeniusOfPlay.org.