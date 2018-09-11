Inside Edition's Upcoming Stories

The Untold Story of Meghan Markle’s Family

Airs: Wednesday, September 12th

We’ve heard all about the outspoken side of Meghan Markle’s family…now we’re taking a look at the side of the family you never hear from. Inside Edition works with a genealogist who traces Meghan’s roots on her maternal side of the family back to the 1800s where her ancestors were once slaves on a Georgia farm.

High School Reunion Surgery

Everyone wants to look their best for their class reunion…but one woman wants to look better than she did in high school. Inside Edition meets a woman who has faced a lot of heartbreak over the past few years. Both her husband and mother died and she battled cancer. Now, she says she’s ready to put herself first and is going under the knife to show her former classmates she looks better than ever as she gears up for her 39th high school reunion.