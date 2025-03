Through Their Lens: A Journey in Self-Exploration will be on display at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts from March 25 - April 10.

It's in memory of local teen Jacob Ari Kamis who died by suicide.

The contest was open to all sixth through 12th graders in the Tampa Bay Area. The 30 winning photographs, along with a selection of Jacob's own work, will be showcased.

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is located at 1630 E 7th Avenue in Ybor City. For more information, visit FMoPA.org.