Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Imagine Museum Offering Free Admission to Local Heroes All This Month

Imagine Museum joins us, talking about exciting new additions to the American Masters Wing and how they're celebrating local heroes all month long.
Posted

Imagine Museum joins us, talking about exciting new additions to the American Masters Wing and how they're celebrating local heroes all month long.

Thirty-six new pieces by celebrated American artist Steven Tobin have been added to the museum's collection. Tobin’s work is unique in that he draws inspiration from the natural world and often uses recycled materials—a perfect fit for the Gulf Coast, where nature and innovation go hand in hand. These powerful installations create an experience that resonates with our Tampa Bay community, encouraging reflection and curiosity.

In response to the recent hurricanes, Imagine Museum is offering $5 admission for Florida residents until November 30th. Tampa Bay's local heroes also get in free all this month — first responders, veterans, military, city employees, and natural disaster workers.

For more information, visit ImagineMuseum.com or call (727) 300-1700. Imagine Museum is located at 1901 Central Avenue in St. Pete.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com