Imagine Museum Offering Free Admission to Local Heroes All This Month

Imagine Museum joins us, talking about exciting new additions to the American Masters Wing and how they're celebrating local heroes all month long.

Thirty-six new pieces by celebrated American artist Steven Tobin have been added to the museum's collection. Tobin’s work is unique in that he draws inspiration from the natural world and often uses recycled materials—a perfect fit for the Gulf Coast, where nature and innovation go hand in hand. These powerful installations create an experience that resonates with our Tampa Bay community, encouraging reflection and curiosity.

In response to the recent hurricanes, Imagine Museum is offering $5 admission for Florida residents until November 30th. Tampa Bay's local heroes also get in free all this month — first responders, veterans, military, city employees, and natural disaster workers.

For more information, visit ImagineMuseum.com or call (727) 300-1700. Imagine Museum is located at 1901 Central Avenue in St. Pete.