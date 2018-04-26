Are You Ready For Relief?



As spring swings into high gear, it’s time to focus on improving your self-care routine and overall well-being. For someone with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), unfortunately, this may be easier said than done.



April is IBS Awareness Month. Dr. Jack Braha and patient Ceciel Rooker talk about living with and managing IBS-D. Learn how you can take control of frequent diarrhea episodes, as well as abdominal pain or discomfort by talking to your doctor and finding the right treatment as soon as possible.