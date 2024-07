Offering reimagined Italian dining, Hyde Park Village's Timpano continues to be a Tampa hotspot.

Chef Michael Ferraro & Chef Carlos Betancourth join us to show off how they make their spinach ricotta ravioli and a limoncello spritz. They also talk about other delicious offerings on the menu.

Timpano is located at 1610 W Swann Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit TimpanoHydePark.com or call 813-254-5870.