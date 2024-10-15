Watch Now
How to Protect Yourself from Disease-Carrying Insects & Birds

As we move into fall, it’s crucial to remember that lurking just outside are disease-carrying bugs and birds that can ruin your family’s fall fun. The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is stepping into the spotlight to educate the public about protecting themselves from disease-carrying insects and birds—because knowledge is the best defense.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: College of American Pathologist

For more information, visit YourPathologist.org.

