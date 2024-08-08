How to Elevate a Pantry Staple - Ramen - with Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay joins us to talk about how you can elevate a pastry staple -- ramen! Plus, we're also talking about our Pack the Pantries initiative and how you can help feed local families in need this back-to-school season.
Head to ABCActionNews.com/Gives to make your donation.
DFCU Financial is also collecting non-perishable food items from now until August 18 at their six locations in Tampa Bay:
- 1314 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511
- 4302 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
- 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
- 4240 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629
- 13850 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626
- 300 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701