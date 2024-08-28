Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How the National Weather Service Helps Keep Us Safe

The National Weather Service provides weather, water and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida's Largest Home Show

Florida's Largest Home Show is making sure we are prepared! One of the vendors that will be there is the National Weather Service. We're talking with meteorologist Matt Anderson about how they help keep us safe.

For more information, visit Weather.gov/TBW.

Florida's Largest Home Show is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from August 30 - September 2. For more information, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com