How Supporting the LGBTQ Community Impacts Economic Growth of Tampa Bay

We're learning how the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber assists its members in the community. Also, how supporting the LGBT community affects the economic growth of the Tampa Bay region.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 08:50:51-04

We're a few days into June, which of course, is Pride Month! We're delving into the business partners that help make a successful community.

Justice Gennari, President & CEO of the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber joins us. He talks about how they assist its members and how supporting the LGBTQ community impacts the economic growth of the Tampa Bay region.

We're also talking with Roger Capote, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Community Relations and Chief Communications Officer at CAN Community Health. He explains how they assist the community with the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion.

For more information, visit CANCommunityHealth.com and TampaBayLGBTChamber.org

