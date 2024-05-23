Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How Local McDonald's Franchisees Are Giving Customers More Value

McDonald’s Owner/Operator Brenda Symons joins us to discuss what local franchisees are doing to give customers more value.
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 08:13:29-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: McDonald's Restaurants

McDonald’s Owner/Operator Brenda Symons joins us to discuss what local franchisees are doing to give customers more value.

Right now, you can get $1.49 any sized iced coffee or frozen carbonated beverage. Then, starting June 25, you can get a $5 meal with either a McDouble or a McChicken with a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, fried, and a small drink.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com