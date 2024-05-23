How Local McDonald's Franchisees Are Giving Customers More Value

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: McDonald's Restaurants

McDonald’s Owner/Operator Brenda Symons joins us to discuss what local franchisees are doing to give customers more value.

Right now, you can get $1.49 any sized iced coffee or frozen carbonated beverage. Then, starting June 25, you can get a $5 meal with either a McDouble or a McChicken with a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, fried, and a small drink.