How Forward-Thinking Companies Are Strategically Staffing up This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DailyPay

As the calendar flips to November, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! That’s why it takes a hardy shopper to brave the lines and crowded stores to find those perfect gifts.

However, another holiday challenge is hiring enough seasonal workers to handle the rush and the crush of the holidays. Many of those workers all have one thing in common. They often require flexible schedules and need their paychecks quickly to help with their own personal shopping budgets, and now technology is making that quicker than ever.

Worktech expert & CEO of DailyPay, Stacy Greiner, joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share timely insights about consumer spending and staffing for the upcoming holiday season.

We're learning which businesses are expanding their staffing and what companies are doing to attract top talent this holiday season. Greiner also discusses how many companies are offering flexible scheduling, bonuses, DailyPay, and other benefits to attract and retain workers.

For more information, visit DailyPay.com.