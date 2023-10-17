How Accountable Care Leads to Better Health Outcomes

Watch Now
A study published on the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA reveals the benefits of value-based care when it comes to patient outcomes.
Should your doctor be taking the financial risk of keeping you healthy? A recent study from the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) found that when doctors do take on financial risk, it can lead to better health outcomes for patients on Medicare, including fewer hospital and emergency room visits. Florida patients from WellMed and Optum were included in the study.

It’s called the Two-Sided Risk Model and it embraces value-based care, wherein providers must prioritize patient outcomes to ensure financial success. This is contrary to the traditional fee-for-service Medicare model, where providers are reimbursed based on the number of services they deliver, often resulting in a focus on volume rather than outcomes.

The study, which included 300,000 older adults, found patients with COPD or Asthma were 44% less likely to be admitted to the hospital in this care model, among other benefits. It reflects the benefits that value-based care offers, including better health outcomes for patients and comprehensive services that go beyond typical fee-for-service care.

