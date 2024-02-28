Hot Product Finds from Design & Construction Week

Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer and Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert visited Design & Construction Week Show to find design and building items to make life easier and better.
To see more on the products, visit:
Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer and Kathryn Emery, 20+ Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert visited Design & Construction Week Show to find design and building items to make life easier and better.
To see more on the products, visit:
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com